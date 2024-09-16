HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IOBT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IO Biotech from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IO Biotech

IO Biotech Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IOBT opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.50.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IO Biotech

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $68,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOBT. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 67.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 987,654 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IO Biotech

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.