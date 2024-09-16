Head-To-Head Survey: OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) vs. MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) and OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and OUTFRONT Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 14.22% 10.02% 1.76% OUTFRONT Media 12.32% 37.83% 4.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of OUTFRONT Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

MFA Financial has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OUTFRONT Media has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. OUTFRONT Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. MFA Financial pays out -1,749.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OUTFRONT Media pays out -45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MFA Financial and OUTFRONT Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 OUTFRONT Media 0 3 1 0 2.25

MFA Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.15%. OUTFRONT Media has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.65%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than OUTFRONT Media.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MFA Financial and OUTFRONT Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $605.60 million 2.19 $80.16 million ($0.08) -162.73 OUTFRONT Media $1.82 billion 1.56 -$430.40 million ($2.66) -6.44

MFA Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OUTFRONT Media. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OUTFRONT Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MFA Financial beats OUTFRONT Media on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

