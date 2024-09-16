Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $22.22 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,969,175,668 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,188.24544 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05177633 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $16,386,429.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

