Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,315 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.43% of Herbalife worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 3,832.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 1,127,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 801,644 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 33.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,244,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 565,124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 47.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,556,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 497,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,013,000.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE HLF opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $741.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.20. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.