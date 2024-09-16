Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $7.83 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.83 or 0.00013257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $120.87 million and $3.71 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,435,325 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

