Hostmore (LON:MORE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 22,028,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,234% from the average session volume of 1,651,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Hostmore Trading Up 27.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £365,777.00, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hostmore news, insider Julie McEwan purchased 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £5,014.83 ($6,557.91). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 107,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,425. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

