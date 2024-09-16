HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Down 16.2% in August

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of HUBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. HUB Cyber Security has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $9.40.
About HUB Cyber Security
