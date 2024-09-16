Hydro One (TSE:H) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.78

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$47.78 and last traded at C$47.54, with a volume of 18506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.25.

Hydro One Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.01.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One Limited will post 2.0468682 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.38%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

