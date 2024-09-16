ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

