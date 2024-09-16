ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 77.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $196.36.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.