ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

