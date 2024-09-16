ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,714 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Shares of EMR opened at $102.03 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

