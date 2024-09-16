ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 413 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JIRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $64.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

