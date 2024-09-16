ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Hits New 1-Year High at $181.16

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.16 and last traded at $181.16, with a volume of 12675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,096,771.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,802. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,272,000 after acquiring an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,882,000 after acquiring an additional 145,485 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

