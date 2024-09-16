Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Buys $223,323.81 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lappe acquired 13,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $223,323.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 705,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,037.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Lappe bought 26,963 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $405,793.15.

On Monday, September 9th, Mark Lappe acquired 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $144,495.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Mark Lappe acquired 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $397,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mark Lappe bought 20,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $316,200.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Lappe acquired 10,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $140,300.00.

INBX traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $17.43. 186,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,803. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $129.08. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 87.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Inhibrx by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

