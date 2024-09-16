Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases £148.92 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Nick Keher bought 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($194.74).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 13th, Nick Keher purchased 122 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £148.84 ($194.64).
  • On Thursday, July 11th, Nick Keher acquired 146 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($196.65).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 144.46 ($1.89) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 0.79. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.69) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

