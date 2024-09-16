Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases £148.92 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher bought 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($194.74).
Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Nick Keher purchased 122 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £148.84 ($194.64).
- On Thursday, July 11th, Nick Keher acquired 146 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($196.65).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 144.46 ($1.89) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 0.79. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on ONT
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.