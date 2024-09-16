Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $156,446.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 507,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02.

On Thursday, September 5th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 400 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.04. 938,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,265. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

