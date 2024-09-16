Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells 83,333 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,772,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,360,758. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

