Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 3,763 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $347,400.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,114.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Elizabeth Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $695,520.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,817. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.08.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $52,976,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

