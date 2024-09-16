Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Veterinary Partners

In other news, major shareholder Ahmed Alomari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $497,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.86. 822,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Inspire Veterinary Partners ( NASDAQ:IVP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter. Inspire Veterinary Partners had a negative net margin of 109.98% and a negative return on equity of 3,040.29%.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

