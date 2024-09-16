Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

