Internet Computer Price Reaches $7.93 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $72.25 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.93 or 0.00013725 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,875,056 coins and its circulating supply is 470,394,239 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

