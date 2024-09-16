Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 359,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,029,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 156,056 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 658,054 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 614,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,355,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.