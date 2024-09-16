Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 359,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.48.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.