Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,026,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 601% from the previous session’s volume of 146,389 shares.The stock last traded at $23.44 and had previously closed at $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

