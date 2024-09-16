Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $6.70.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
