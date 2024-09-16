Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

