Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $455,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

OIA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. 60,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

