Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.81

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $47.79, with a volume of 15145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $630.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $403,000.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

