Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,392,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
RSP opened at $175.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average is $166.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $175.96.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
