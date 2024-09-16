Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.41

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $748.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5,760.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 281,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 276,720 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

