Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.68

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 3770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,418 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

