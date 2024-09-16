Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE IIM opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $13.10.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
