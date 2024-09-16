Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE IIM opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $13.10.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

