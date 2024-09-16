Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 16th (AMS, ARCH, ARKR, ARM, BDSX, BHVN, BTTR, CCF, CHUY, COYA)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 16th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX). They issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ). William Blair issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.