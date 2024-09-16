Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 16th (AMS, ARCH, ARKR, ARM, BDSX, BHVN, BTTR, CCF, CHUY, COYA)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 16th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX). They issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ). William Blair issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

