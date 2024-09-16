Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $547,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,326.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $547,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $999,326.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,787 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,002. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $117.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 177.36, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $117.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

