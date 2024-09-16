iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,878 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $83.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

