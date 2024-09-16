iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.16

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.16 and last traded at $99.15, with a volume of 3975379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.88.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

