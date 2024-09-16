iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.84

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.84 and last traded at $110.84, with a volume of 1704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.62.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.13.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 352,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.