iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.18

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.18 and last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 95536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

