iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.65

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.65 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 8733645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

