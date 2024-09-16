iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $565.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $552.88 and a 200-day moving average of $535.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $487.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

