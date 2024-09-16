iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Abound Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,465,000. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 172,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

