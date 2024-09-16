iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $141,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

