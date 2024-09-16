iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Holdings Lifted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,391,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 43,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,379,000.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $70.57 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

