iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.13

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.13 and last traded at $66.13, with a volume of 670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $939.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,351,000 after buying an additional 318,487 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 176,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

