iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,864 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.8% of Bcwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

