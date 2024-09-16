iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.50 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.