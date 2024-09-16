iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.93

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 118505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECH. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares in the last quarter. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,360,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth $874,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

