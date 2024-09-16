iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 127.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

