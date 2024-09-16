iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.8% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 504,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $81.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

