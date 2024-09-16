iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Financial Life Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

EFG stock opened at $104.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

