iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 55,979 shares.The stock last traded at $54.25 and had previously closed at $54.19.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

